>

Instant REST API for PostgreSQL

Hasura connects to Postgres database and gives Instant REST APIs
hasura-postgres-img

Powerful queries out-of-the-box

GET Data (Query)

Query across tables & views with powerful filtering, pagination and pattern search.
POST Data (Query or Insert)

Insert single or multiple objects. Make upsert operations on conflict to simplify app logic.
PUT Data (Update)

Update objects based on a condition. Update to Increment/multiply directly.
DELETE Data (Delete)

Delete one object or in bulk based on a condition.
Query
Remove old product tags & insert new tags
Query
Fetch first 5 brands with top 10 products for each

Trigger webhooks on database events

  • tickHasura captures changes to Postgres tables and triggers webhooks
  • tickAtomic capture, reliable delivery, horizontally scalable.

Add to an existing, live postgres database

Add Hasura to any existing postgres database as-is and expose select tables & views over REST.
We took Gitlab CE (a complex rails + postgres application), hosted it on DigitalOcean and added REST to it in just a few minutes. Check out the demo on the left!
Rails like Database migrations for Postgres

  • tickUsing Hasura Console in migration mode, the database migration files are automatically created.
  • tickup/down migrations for going back and forth and reverting changes.

Optimise Postgres performance using explain

Hasura supports Postgres read replicas that can be used automatically to load-balance your REST API queries.
Optimise Postgres

Manage Postgres data with Hasura Console

  • tickHasura comes with a Console admin UI that can be used to manage the database schema and adding/modifying records.
  • tickThe UI can also be used with CLI to manage database migrations automatically.
Manage Postgres

Postgres flavors and extensions that work with Hasura

Hasura works natively with different Postgres flavors and extensions
TimescaleDBTimescaleDB - Timeseries Database
YugabyteDBYugabyteDB - Distributed
Aurora PostgresAurora Postgres - Serverless
PostGISPostGIS - Geo Postgres Extension

Join the community!

If you need any help with developing on Hasura, the 6000+ member strong Hasura Discord is here to help. Our community members include some very experienced engineers from some of the world’s most exciting companies, and many of them have been using Hasura in Production for a long time.
We’d love to connect with you at one of our many global events.

HasuraCon 2021HasuraCon 2021Community call
Ready to get started?
Start for free on Hasura Cloud or you could contact our sales team for a detailed walk-through on how Hasura may benefit your business.
