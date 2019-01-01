👋New product launches in July! Read our roundup
hasura-sql-server-img
AVAILABLE

Instant REST API
for SQL Server

Hasura now supports
Microsoft SQL Server.

SQL Server 101: Watch our getting started demo

Live demo on how to get started with your existing SQL Server databases

Are you looking to modernise your existing stack?

Talk to our sales team to discuss how to incrementally migrate and get instantly productive with Hasura & your existing SQL Server workloads.

Read more about SQL Server’s compatibility
with Hasura in the official documentation →

Getting started with SQL Server

Getting up-and-running with Hasura

Connect Hasura to your new or existing SQL Server database for an instant REST API in 30 seconds.

Get started on Hasura Cloud or download our Docker container.

Hasura SQL Server

Extend your existing SQL Server database

Connect your existing SQL Server with modern web and mobile frameworks with a single REST endpoint.

Incrementally migrate to Hasura by integrating your existing business logic with Hasura using Actions and Event triggers.

Bring in data from other data sources and APIs using Remote Joins.

Hasura SQL Server

Authorization for REST, out-of-the-box

Hasura’s built-in RLS style authorization engine allows you to conveniently specify authorization rules at a model level, and safely expose the REST API to developers inside or outside your organization.

Replace direct database access with a data API that you can manage easily.

Hasura SQL Server

