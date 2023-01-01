See us at AWS re:Invent Nov 27 - Dec 1

Build and ship microservices 10x faster

Reduce the effort required to build high-quality microservices on complex data domains down from many months to a few hours.

Karthik Srinivasan
Karthik Srinivasan
Sol. Architect, Philips Healthcare
“If we had gone the traditional way this process would have taken us 2 to 4 years. Achieving this timeframe in a highly regulated environment like healthcare is phenomenal.”
philips
How Philips Healthcare accelerated development by up to 4X with Hasura
Nagaraja Nayak
Nagaraja Nayak
VP of Enterprise Clinical Tech
“We couldn’t have achieved this unbelievable speed without Hasura. We have been able to get to market much, much faster.”
optum
Fortune 5 healthcare org went from concept to production in 100 days
Adam Nazar
Adam Nazar
CTO, rxVantage
“Our complexity across our application has reduced significantly. We have removed 10s of thousands of lines of code across our application.”
rxVantage
Why rxVantage migrated their custom, high-performance backend to Hasura.

Building data backends is slowing your modernization

Many modernization initiatives involve decomposing the monolith into domain-oriented microservices serving multiple products and apps. Eventually, this becomes a tangled mess of complexity.  

  • Data teams building and operating the microservices to expose domain data become the bottleneck.
  • Product teams struggle with integrating data from decentralized domain APIs, and end up duplicating efforts to compose domain APIs into custom experience layers or backends for frontends.
End Result

Enterprises are slow (or worse, not able) to ship new experiences!

before-microservices

Instantly build rock-solid data APIs

Hasura removes the biggest blocker in this modernization effort – building and operating microservices to deliver domain data.

Check out the following benefits your teams unlock with Hasura DDN:

  • Data teams can instantly publish a flexible, composable GraphQL (or REST) API on data via a low-code experience. Declaratively configure how you want to expose your domain data with an API, and Hasura autogenerates an API for you.
  • Hasura generates an API that is performance-optimized, protected with your specified authorization logic, and production-ready with built-in runtime security controls and observability.
  • APIs are automatically deployed on a distributed edge infrastructure delivering reliability, scalability, and global low latency for high-concurrency workloads.
  • Product teams get a unified access point to easily compose and join data from various domains and create their custom experience layer, without being blocked on the backend teams.

DDN supports an incremental approach to modernization, where you start with just one data domain or product at a time.

after-microservices
Powerful & Fast

Accelerate data API development

Authoring and operating microservices to expose domain data is time-consuming because of the effort that goes into making them secure, reliable, scalable, flexible, performant, safe, and compliant.

Performance

Faster API response times and scalability that’s automatically optimized.

Instant API

Instant API from your data to a unified GraphQL or REST API in minutes.

Authorization

Define granular, role-based permissions down to the row and column level.

Observability

Precision insights for optimal availability and performance of your APIs.

API Security

Comprehensive tools to secure APIs beyond authentication and authorization.

Federation

Connect, manage, and iterate siloed, disparate data on a supergraph.

Ready to get started?

Our solution architects are here to help speed up your transition to microservices.

hasura-illus
