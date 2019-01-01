👋
Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly
Sample apps and boilerplates
Check out the sample apps below to get a taste of how realtime GraphQL and Auth work with Hasura. We also have boilerplates to help you get started quickly with your favourite framework.
Sample Apps
WhatsApp Clone
A simple whatsapp clone with group chat and auth.
Read More
Realtime To-Do app
A React to-do app with public and private to-dos.
Read More
Group Chat app
A React app with a realtime chat inbox, typing indicator and a list of online users.
Read More
Location tracking app
A demo of an Uber-like location tracking experience.
Read More
Realtime poll app
A live polling app using realtime GraphQL.
Read More
Web push notifications demo
A demo app that uses event triggers on Hasura & FCM to send browser push notifications.
Read More
Serverless ETL demo
Serverless ETL demo using Hasura Event Triggers and Algolia Search.
Read More
3factor app demo
Illustrates 3factor app principles via a food delivery use case.
Read More
GraphQL Engine Boilerplates
auth-webhooks
This is a compilation of code samples that can be used to implement custom auth web hooks for the Hasura GraphQL engine.
Read More
graphql-server-boilerplates
Merge schemas from remote GraphQL servers into GraphQL Engine and expose them at a single endpoint. Find boilerplates for different frameworks & languages.
Read More
gatsby-postgres-graphql
Boilerplate to get started with Gatsby, Hasura GraphQL engine as CMS and Postgres as database using the plugin 'gatsby-source-graphql'.
Read More
nextjs-postgres-graphql
Boilerplate to get started with Nextjs, Hasura GraphQL engine as CMS and Postgres as database using the library 'withData'.
Read More
event-triggers
This repository contains boilerplate functions for various use-cases and for different serverless or cloud function platforms.
Read More