Close
👋 Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly

Sample apps and boilerplates

Check out the sample apps below to get a taste of how realtime GraphQL and Auth work with Hasura. We also have boilerplates to help you get started quickly with your favourite framework.

Sample Apps

WhatsApp Clone

WhatsApp Clone

A simple whatsapp clone with group chat and auth.
Read More Arrow forward
Realtime To-Do app

Realtime To-Do app

A React to-do app with public and private to-dos.
Read More Arrow forward
Group Chat app

Group Chat app

A React app with a realtime chat inbox, typing indicator and a list of online users.
Read More Arrow forward
Location tracking app

Location tracking app

A demo of an Uber-like location tracking experience.
Read More Arrow forward
Realtime poll app

Realtime poll app

A live polling app using realtime GraphQL.
Read More Arrow forward
Web push notifications demo

Web push notifications demo

A demo app that uses event triggers on Hasura & FCM to send browser push notifications.
Read More Arrow forward
Serverless ETL demo

Serverless ETL demo

Serverless ETL demo using Hasura Event Triggers and Algolia Search.
Read More Arrow forward
3factor app demo

3factor app demo

Illustrates 3factor app principles via a food delivery use case.
Read More Arrow forward

GraphQL Engine Boilerplates

auth-webhooks

auth-webhooks

This is a compilation of code samples that can be used to implement custom auth web hooks for the Hasura GraphQL engine.
Read More Arrow forward
graphql-server-boilerplates

graphql-server-boilerplates

Merge schemas from remote GraphQL servers into GraphQL Engine and expose them at a single endpoint. Find boilerplates for different frameworks & languages.
Read More Arrow forward
gatsby-postgres-graphql

gatsby-postgres-graphql

Boilerplate to get started with Gatsby, Hasura GraphQL engine as CMS and Postgres as database using the plugin 'gatsby-source-graphql'.
Read More Arrow forward
nextjs-postgres-graphql

nextjs-postgres-graphql

Boilerplate to get started with Nextjs, Hasura GraphQL engine as CMS and Postgres as database using the library 'withData'.
Read More Arrow forward
event-triggers

event-triggers

This repository contains boilerplate functions for various use-cases and for different serverless or cloud function platforms.
Read More Arrow forward