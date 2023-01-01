Slow to Ship
Building data backends is slowing your modernization
Many healthcare modernization initiatives involve decomposing the monolith into domain-oriented microservices serving multiple products and apps. Eventually, this becomes a tangled mess of complexity.
- Data teams building and operating the microservices to expose domain data become the bottleneck.
- Product teams struggle with decentralized domain APIs, duplicating efforts to customize domain layers or backends for frontends.
Enterprises are slow (or worse, not able) to ship new experiences!
Unlock data teams
Data Delivery Network: Free the backend
Hasura is a Data Delivery Network (DDN) that removes the biggest blocker in this modernization effort – building and operating micro-services to deliver domain data. DDN supports an incremental adoption approach to modernization, where you start with just one data domain or product at a time.
Check out the following benefits your teams can unlock with Hasura DDN:
Data teams can instantly publish a flexible, composable GraphQL (or REST) API on data via a low-code experience. Declaratively configure how you want to expose your domain data with an API, and Hasura auto-generates an API for you.
Hasura generates an API that is performance-optimized, protected with your specified authorization logic, and production-ready with built-in runtime security controls and observability.
APIs are automatically deployed on a distributed edge infrastructure delivering reliability, scalability, and global low latency for high-concurrency workloads.
Product teams get a unified access point to easily compose and join data from various domains and create their custom experience layer, without being blocked on the backend teams.
Powerful & Fast
Accelerate data API development
In healthcare, authoring and operating microservices to expose domain data is time-consuming because of the effort that goes into making them secure, reliable, scalable, flexible, performant, safe, and compliant.
With Hasura, these capabilities are automated, streamlined, or eliminated.
Faster API response times and scalability that’s automatically optimized.
Instant API from your data to a unified GraphQL or REST API in minutes.
Define granular, role-based permissions down to the row and column level.
Precision insights for optimal availability and performance of your APIs.
Comprehensive tools to secure APIs beyond authentication and authorization.
Connect, manage, and iterate siloed, disparate data on a supergraph.