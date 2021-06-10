Creating a Data Graph with GraphQL Mesh and Hasura Remote Joins
GraphQL Mesh can be used as
We will look at using Mesh as a Gateway that exposes an endpoint that can be added as a Remote Schema in Hasura.
We can initialise a new project using yarn.
yarn init -y
yarn add graphql @graphql-mesh/cli @graphql-mesh/openapi
We are setting up the mesh CLI and adding the openapi client.
Create a config file .meshrc.yml to specify the data source and let's add the Currency Open API.
sources:
- name: CurrencyOpenAPI
handler:
openapi:
source: <path-to-open-api-schema.json>
Download the Open API Spec for this example and replace the source path appropriately. This is a spec for API served at
https://api.exchangerate-api.com/v4.
Run the GraphQL Mesh instance with the following command:
yarn mesh serve
This will run a GraphQL API at
http://localhost:4000.
To add this as a remote schema to the Hasura Cloud project, we will have to deploy this on a public endpoint. I'm going to make use of Codesandbox to try this out.
https://codesandbox.io/embed/stupefied-mclaren-00e5c?fontsize=14&hidenavigation=1&theme=dark
You can create a new Sandbox/fork the above with Node.js and put in the mesh config file over there.
In your Hasura Cloud project, add the graphql endpoint from codesandbox. In the above example, it would be
https://00e5c.sse.codesandbox.io/graphql. Replace this if necessary with your own forked sandbox URL.
Alright, now we have configured GraphQL Mesh to serve a GraphQL API over an existing OpenAPI spec.
query {
getLatestBaseCurrency(baseCurrency: "USD") {
base
date
rates
timeLastUpdated
}
}
This should fetch data from the underlying currency API.
Assuming that we have a users table with columns id, name and currency. Let's add a remote relationship called currency_rates from inside of users table.
Now the GraphQL query to fetch this data in a single API call would look like the following:
query {
users {
id
name
currency
currency_rates {
date
rates
}
}
}
Notice that, the nested query currency_rates come from exchange rate API following the OpenAPI spec. It will apply the filter of users.currency = currency_rates.baseCurrency, there by only giving exchange rates related to the current user's currency.