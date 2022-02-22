Hasura Hub / Chinook Music Library

Chinook Music Library

A sample data schema based off the Chinook example database.

The Chinook data model represents a digital media store, including tables for artists, albums, media tracks, invoices and customers.

Importing the data schema

You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly

Deploy to Hasura Cloud

Alternatively, if you want to set it up manually, open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.

hasura migrate apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default

hasura metadata apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL> --admin-secret <admin secret>

hasura seeds apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default

