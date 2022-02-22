Hasura Hub / GitHub

Github is a development platform where millions of developers and companies build, ship, and maintain their software. It offers a GraphQL API which we can join with Hasura using Remote Schemas.

Adding Github as a Remote Schema

  1. Create a Github personal access token with the proper scopes.

  2. Add the token as an environment variable in Hasura in the form of bearer <your personal access token>

  3. In the Hasura Console, go to Remote Schemas and add the Github API

    • The GraphQL Server URL is https://api.github.com/graphql
    • Add the Authorization header from the environment variable you created earlier

  4. Test by querying the token user

    {
  viewer {
    login
  }
}

About GitHub
Use GitHub GraphQL API to create precise and flexible queries for the data
Relevant links
Github GraphQL API Docs
