Github is a development platform where millions of developers and companies build, ship, and maintain their software. It offers a GraphQL API which we can join with Hasura using Remote Schemas.
You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly
Create a Github personal access token with the proper scopes.
Add the token as an environment variable in Hasura in the form of
bearer <your personal access token>
In the Hasura Console, go to Remote Schemas and add the Github API
https://api.github.com/graphql
Authorization header from the environment variable you created earlier
Test by querying the token user
{
viewer {
login
}
}
