We will be building the backend of a realtime todo app.
You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly.
In this sample app,
Broadly this means that we have two main models in this app:
users and
todos, each with its own set of properties.
We will go over them in the subsequent steps.
The final model looks like the following:
Check out the full tutorial here - https://hasura.io/learn/graphql/hasura/introduction/
Update
config.yaml to point to the right
graphql-engine endpoint with/without
admin_secret.
Run the following command in the console:
$ hasura deploy
This will apply the migrations and metadata.
