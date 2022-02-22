We will be building the backend of a realtime todo app.

You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly.

In this sample app,

Users can maintain personal todos

Users can view public todos

A list of currently online users using the app

Send email when a user signs up

Broadly this means that we have two main models in this app: users and todos , each with its own set of properties.

We will go over them in the subsequent steps.

The final model looks like the following:

Check out the full tutorial here - https://hasura.io/learn/graphql/hasura/introduction/

Apply Todo App Migrations and Metadata Manually

Update config.yaml to point to the right graphql-engine endpoint with/without admin_secret .

Run the following command in the console:

$ hasura deploy

This will apply the migrations and metadata.