Hasura Hub / Adobe Commerce (Magento)

Adobe Commerce (Magento)

Magento is an open-source e-commerce platform that enables you to run an online store.

You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly

Deploy to Hasura Cloud

Magento GraphQL Endpoint

Magento stores come with GraphQL support as an alternative to REST and SOAP APIs.

The GraphQL endpoint of your store should be http://<magento-store-url>/graphql.

Note: Check the Magento documentation to ensure your store supports GraphQL. Also, consult the documentation to learn how to enable GraphQL for your Magento store.

Add Magento as Remote Schema

In the console of your Hasura project, go to the "Remote Schemas" page and click on the "Add" button.

On the new page:

  • Choose a name for the remote schema - for example my-magento-store
  • Enter your the URL of your GraphQL API - http://<magento-store-url>/graphql
  • Press the button "Add Remote Schema" to save the remote schema

You are done and you can use the newly-created remote schema.

About Adobe Commerce (Magento)
Create engaging, shoppable experiences with Adobe Commerce
Relevant links
Magento GraphQL API Docs
