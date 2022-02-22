Adobe Commerce (Magento)

Magento is an open-source e-commerce platform that enables you to run an online store.
You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly
Magento stores come with GraphQL support as an alternative to REST and SOAP APIs.
The GraphQL endpoint of your store should be
http://<magento-store-url>/graphql.
Note: Check the Magento documentation to ensure your store supports GraphQL. Also, consult the documentation to learn how to enable GraphQL for your Magento store.
In the console of your Hasura project, go to the "Remote Schemas" page and click on the "Add" button.
On the new page:
my-magento-store
http://<magento-store-url>/graphql
You are done and you can use the newly-created remote schema.
Submit a new integration