Prismic is a Content Management System, a tool for editing online content.
In this integration, we are making use of Prismic REST API for search by defining a GraphQL query and mapping the input argument to the REST API payload.
The GraphQL query would look something like:
query MyQuery {
prismicSearch(q: "product") {
results
}
}
You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly
You'll need the following environment variables.
PRISMIC_SEARCH_ENDPOINT: "https://test-tiru.prismic.io/api/v2/documents/search"
If you are using Docker you can provide these environment variables along with the rest of your Hasura configuration information.
Importing actions and events into Hasura apply one or more actions. Actions based on request configurations and will need metadata to be applied. Events need underlying table structure to trigger the events.
Steps required for this integration:
To apply metadata into your project. You will need:
/hasura.
More information about Hasura CLI can be found in the documentation.
