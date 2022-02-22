Shopify is an e-commerce platform that allows you to start and run an online store.
You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly
Shopify does not come with a GraphQL API by default. You have to install and configure it manually.
https://<your-store-name>.myshopify.com/admin/apps
Develop apps
Allow custom app development
Create an app
API credentials and configure your
Admin/Storefront API scopes
API Credentials and click on
Install app
Install again
Admin API access token, which you need to copy and save somewhere safe
Now it's time to add your Shopify store to Hasura as a remote schema.
Head over to the Hasura Console, go to the “Remote Schemas” page and click on the “Add” button.
https://<your-store-name>.myshopify.com/admin/api/2022-01/graphql.json
Content-Type header to
application/graphql
X-Shopify-Access-Token header
After that, you can run queries and mutations on your Shopify shop.
Submit a new integration