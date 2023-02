Hygraph is a headless CMS allowing you to build digital experiences the way you envisioned them and connects to Hasura using Remote Schema.

You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly

Copy your API endpoint

Get the Content API endpoint from your project API access settings.

Add your endpoint to Hasura's remote API config.



If your API is open, your work is done. If your API is not open, continue below.

Set your content access controls (optional)

If your project is not open to all (Public API Permissions), then you will want to create a Permanent Auth Token.