Hasura Hub / Drupal

Drupal

Drupal is a content management system written in PHP that it's free and open-source.

You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly

Deploy to Hasura Cloud

Add Drupal as Remote Schema

Before adding Drupal as a remote schema, you need to enable and configure GraphQL in your Drupal project. Check the drupal-graphql documentation to learn how to do it.

After enabling and configuring GraphQL for your Drupal project, your GraphQL endpoint should be - <project-URL>/graphql.

Go to your project's console in Hasura and then to the "REMOTE SCHEMAS" page. Once there:

  • choose a name for the remote schema
  • add the GraphQL URL

Save it by clicking the "Add Remote Schema" button and you are done!

Submit a new integration

right-arrow
hasura-hub-icon
About Drupal
Drupal is a free and open-source CMS which can be joined to Hasura as a Remote Schema
Relevant links
Drupal GraphQL Documentation
Share
About Drupal
Drupal is a free and open-source CMS which can be joined to Hasura as a Remote Schema
Relevant links
Drupal GraphQL Documentation
Share
Subscribe IlluSubscribe Illu

Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.

Loading...