We will be building the backend of a basic Slack clone, setting up permissions so that the right data is exposed to the right user. There won't be any front-end app building associated with this.

You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly

You will learn the following from this Slack Clone sample app

Roles: Define roles based on Slack user controls.

Access Control: Who can access what part of the database.

Authorization Mode: Setup authorization so that app users can only run operations on data that they should be allowed to.

Authentication: Integrate a JWT based auth provider (Node.js/Passport) with Hasura.

Auth with external services: Add a custom GraphQL resolver and forward headers to handle permissions.

Allow Lists: Go production ready by allowing only a list of queries you specify.

You can follow the tutorial here to learn more - https://hasura.io/learn/graphql/hasura-auth-slack/thinking-in-roles/