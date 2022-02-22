Sendgrid is a platform for sending transactional and marketing emails.

In this example, we are making use of Sendgrid's REST API to send email.

We are making use of this endpoint:

https://api.sendgrid.com/v3/mail/send

You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly

Configuring an Event Transform

You'll need the following environment variables.

SENDGRID_API_KEY: "Bearer xxxxxx"

If you are using Docker you can provide these environment variables along with the rest of your Hasura configuration information.

Check out Sendgrid dashboard on creating an API key

Importing an Event Transform

Importing actions and events into Hasura apply one or more actions. Actions based on request configurations and will need metadata to be applied. Events need underlying table structure to trigger the events.

Steps required for this integration:

Metadata Apply

Migrate Apply

Metadata Reload

Metatadata Apply

To apply metadata into your project. You will need:

The Hasura CLI installed. Run "hasura metadata apply" from the root folder of your Hasura metadata project. In this project, you can find that folder under /hasura .

More information about Hasura CLI can be found in the documentation.

Migrate Apply

Once metadata is applied, you will apply the database migrations.

hasura migrate apply

Metadata Reload

For the migration changes to reflect, we will execute the metadata reload command.