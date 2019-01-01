From GraphQL to PromptQL: A New Chapter Begins
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Events Archive

Webinar
Enterprise Grade Authorization
Learn how to model popular enterprise authorization systems like RBAC, ABAC, AWS IAM and GCP IAM in Hasura to map your authorization requirements.
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Webinar
GraphQL in Production
Learn about the powerful features that allow organisations to build and maintain secure, fast and highly scalable apps using our GraphQL API
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Conference
HasuraCon'20: The first Hasura user conference
Our first user conference featuring a week of talks and hands-on workshops about pushing the boundaries of GraphQL forward.
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Community Call
Hasura Community Call - September 2020
A monthly call featuring demos, features, & product updates by the Hasura engineers.
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Webinar
Data Federation with Hasura
Join data across your databases, microservices & SaaS services (GraphQL & REST) with Hasura
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Live-stream
Moving from OSS to Cloud
Learn how to migrate a Hasura OSS instance to Cloud and why it makes sense for you.
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Community Call
Hasura Community Call - August 2020
A monthly call featuring demos, features, & product updates by the Hasura engineers.
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Fireside Chat
Using Angular with GraphQL
Learn from our special guests about using GraphQL with Angular in our weekly series of frontend focused round-table discussions about GraphQL.
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Fireside Chat
Using Relay with GraphQL
Learn from our special guests about using GraphQL with Relay in our weekly series of frontend focused round-table discussions about GraphQL.
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Fireside Chat
Using Vue.js with GraphQL
Learn from our special guests about using GraphQL with Vue.js in our weekly series of frontend focused round-table discussions about GraphQL.
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Workshop
Learn how to use Hasura to build a realtime GraphQL application
How frontend developers can use Hasura to build a functioning GraphQL backend in minutes.
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Workshop
Build GraphQL APIs in minutes - a workshop for frontend developers
How frontend developers can use Hasura to build a functioning GraphQL backend in minutes.
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Workshop
Build a complete backend with GraphQL, serverless and the 3factor app architecture
Learn how to build a backend that’s both resilient & scalable.
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Workshop
Scaling Hasura from 10 to 1M reqs/s
Scale a fully loaded GraphQL application built with Hasura (complete with auth & custom business logic) without any downtime.
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