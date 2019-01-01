How does caching work with Hasura?

A GraphQL query’s response can be cached by Hasura for various use cases

Authenticated queries can be cached by Hasura as long as session variables are not used Hasura caches response JSON upto 100KB in size.

Cached responses are stored for a period of time in a LRU (least-recently used) cache, and removed from the cache as needed based on usage.