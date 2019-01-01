👋
Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly
Trigger webhooks on database events
Open-source
• Use with Serverless • Reliable delivery • Add to existing Postgres
Build reactive & async features easily
NOTIFICATIONS
DATA TRANSFORMATION (ETL)
UPDATE STATIC SITES
Trigger push notifications and emails based on database events.
Try the demo and tutorial below to see how browser push notifications are triggered when the user inserts some data.
Create an event-trigger & webhook in 60 seconds
The Hasura console makes it extremely easy for you to specify a new event-trigger and then link it to a webhook.
Use one of our
serverless boilerplates
to deploy your webhook that can capture the event.
AZURE
ZEIT
GCP
AWS
Atomic & Reliable - Never miss an event
Using native Postgres triggers, we capture every relevant write on the database as an event.
Even if Hasura is down or being updated, events will be delivered as soon as possible with an atleast-once guarantee.
Configure delivery policies like
max_retries
and
retry_interval
.
Build reactive UX for your async backend with realtime GraphQL
Propagate event driven and asynchronous information to UI clients easily with GraphQL subscriptions & live-queries.
Ready to observe, monitor and debug
Generated events are automatically instrumented with an event-id and structured logs emitted by Hasura make it easy for you to use your favourite tools to run an event-driven backend in production.
