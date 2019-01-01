GraphQL is a query language for APIs. GraphQL is designed for developers of web/mobile apps (HTTP clients) to be able to make API calls to fetch the data they need from their backend APIs conveniently. Learn more here
What is the difference between GraphQL vs REST?
GraphQL is a query language that works on a single endpoint compared to multiple Resources in a REST API. GraphQL has a schema and type system while REST doesn’t enforce any type system. Read more about GraphQL vs REST
What is GraphQL used for?
GraphQL is used on the client to ask exactly the data required efficiently. GraphQL on the server resolves the query and returns only the data asked and nothing more.
Is GraphQL a database?
No. GraphQL is just a query language for APIs. It is database agnostic. The GraphQL server can query any database and any APIs.
Is GraphQL replacing REST?
GraphQL can be considered an alternative to REST, but it doesn't replace REST altogether. In fact GraphQL and REST can co-exist in the stack, where REST APIs are abstracted behind a GraphQL server.
Does GraphQL use HTTP?
GraphQL API is typically served through an HTTP endpoint. But it is protocol agnostic and can use different protocols for different use cases. For example, websockets are used for GraphQL subscriptions to consume realtime data.
Hasura FAQs
What is Hasura?
Hasura is an open source GraphQL service that connects to your databases & microservices and auto-generates a production-ready GraphQL backend.
What databases does Hasura support?
Postgres and its flavors (Timescale, Yugabyte). We are planning to launch support for more databases soon, watch this space
Does Hasura let me customize the GraphQL server?
Hasura allows customization and extension of the auto-generated CRUD APIs through Remote Schemas (bringing in external GraphQL servers), Actions (mapping GraphQL types to REST APIs) and through event system.
