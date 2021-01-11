Join #GraphQLJanuary for daily videos, tutorials, and Q&A to become a GraphQL expert!
👋
Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly
GraphQL January with Hasura
GraphQL January with Hasura
Jan 11th 2021 onwards |
#GraphQLJanuary
Beginning 11 January 2021, the team at Hasura will be providing you with a wide variety of content, tutorials, streams, and more with which you can expand your GraphQL familiarity and start your adoption journey. Register below for updates!
Jan 11th 2021 onwards |
#GraphQLJanuary
Schedule
Daily Blogs:
Daily blog posts
on the general theme of learning GraphQL; beginner content, intermediate deep-dives, and more.
Live Streams: Language specific livestreams on our
Twitch
channel. We will build full stack apps with a variety of frameworks and keep your ears open for some special guests joining us.
23:30 IST/ 10:00 PST on Tuesdays with Adron
23:00 IST / 09:30 PST on Wednesdays with Praveen
Live Q&A: Weekly live (text) chat in our
community Discord
. Bring your questions...we will bring engineers and answers.
13 Jan - 15:00 CET, 19:30 IST, 09:00 EST
20 Jan - 21:00 CET, 15:00 EST, 12:00 PST
27 Jan - 15:00 CET, 19:30 IST, 09:00 EST
3 Feb - 21:00 CET, 15:00 EST, 12:00 PST
Office Hours: Have questions about how Hasura applies to the GraphQL journey in your company?
Register
for this weekly, live (but still informal) Zoom chat with members of the Hasura team.
11:00 PST on Thursdays
Register to stay updated!
Of course, it wouldn’t be a Hasura event without an eye towards interestingly designed swag. More to come on this as the month progresses. But, trust me, you will want to be signed up.
