GraphQL January with Hasura
Jan 11th 2021 onwards | #GraphQLJanuary
Beginning 11 January 2021, the team at Hasura will be providing you with a wide variety of content, tutorials, streams, and more with which you can expand your GraphQL familiarity and start your adoption journey. Register below for updates!
Schedule
  • Tick
    Daily Blogs: Daily blog posts on the general theme of learning GraphQL; beginner content, intermediate deep-dives, and more.
  • Tick
    Live Streams: Language specific livestreams on our Twitch channel. We will build full stack apps with a variety of frameworks and keep your ears open for some special guests joining us.
    • 23:30 IST/ 10:00 PST on Tuesdays with Adron
    • 23:00 IST / 09:30 PST on Wednesdays with Praveen
  • Tick
    Live Q&A: Weekly live (text) chat in our community Discord. Bring your questions...we will bring engineers and answers.
    • 13 Jan - 15:00 CET, 19:30 IST, 09:00 EST
    • 20 Jan - 21:00 CET, 15:00 EST, 12:00 PST
    • 27 Jan - 15:00 CET, 19:30 IST, 09:00 EST
    • 3 Feb - 21:00 CET, 15:00 EST, 12:00 PST
  • Tick
    Office Hours: Have questions about how Hasura applies to the GraphQL journey in your company? Register for this weekly, live (but still informal) Zoom chat with members of the Hasura team.
    • 11:00 PST on Thursdays
Register to stay updated!
Of course, it wouldn’t be a Hasura event without an eye towards interestingly designed swag. More to come on this as the month progresses. But, trust me, you will want to be signed up.

