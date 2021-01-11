GraphQL January with Hasura

Beginning 11 January 2021, the team at Hasura will be providing you with a wide variety of content, tutorials, streams, and more with which you can expand your GraphQL familiarity and start your adoption journey. Register below for updates!
Daily Blogs: Daily blog posts on the general theme of learning GraphQL; beginner content, intermediate deep-dives, and more.
Live Streams: Once weekly we will host language specific livestreams on our Twitch channel. We will build a full stack app with a variety of frameworks and keep your ears open for some special guests joining us.
Tutorial Videos: Once a week we will take one of the front-end GraphQL tutorials hosted on our learning portal and walk you through it in 30 minutes.
Live Q&A: Weekly live (text) chat in our community Discord. Bring your questions...we will bring engineers and answers
Office Hours: Are you familiar with our Hasura Office Hours? If you have questions about how Hasura applies to the GraphQL journey in your company register for this weekly, live (but still informal) Zoom chat with members of the Hasura team.
Register to stay updated!
Of course, it wouldn’t be a Hasura event without an eye towards interestingly designed swag. More to come on this as the month progresses. But, trust me, you will want to be signed up.