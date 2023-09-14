SendGrid Native Data Connector

Overview
This connector uses the SendGrid v3 API to:
- List email templates
- Send emails
https://github.com/hasura/ndc-sendgrid/tree/main#sendgrid-connector
- Create a SendGrid API account
- Create an API key
- Create a share service token
You will need the Hasura V3 CLI and Connector Plugin installed to use this connector.
Deployment
You will need to have a configuration file available with your sendgrid credentials in the following format:
> cat sendgrid.connector.configuration.json {"version": 1, "sendgrid_api_key": "YOUR-API-KEY-HERE" }
Deploy and name the connector with the following command referencing your config:
hasura3 connector create sendgrid:v1 --github-repo-url https://github.com/hasura/ndc-sendgrid/tree/main --volume ./sendgrid.connector.configuration.json:/config.json --env SERVICE_TOKEN_SECRET=MY-SERVICE-TOKEN
Monitor the deployment status by name:
hasura connector status sendgrid:v1
List your connector with its deployed URL:
hasura connector list
sendgrid:v1 https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app active
Usage
Include the connector URL in your Hasura V3 project metadata:
[ { "kind": "dataSource", "name": "sendgrid", "dataConnectorUrl": "https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app", "schema": {} } ... ]
Troubleshooting
Please [https://github.com/hasura/ndc-sendgrid/issues/new](submit a Github issue) if you encounter any problems!