SendGrid Native Data Connector

Overview

This connector uses the SendGrid v3 API to:

List email templates

Send emails

https://github.com/hasura/ndc-sendgrid/tree/main#sendgrid-connector

You will need the Hasura V3 CLI and Connector Plugin installed to use this connector.

Deployment

You will need to have a configuration file available with your sendgrid credentials in the following format:

> cat sendgrid.connector.configuration.json {"version": 1, "sendgrid_api_key": "YOUR-API-KEY-HERE" }

Deploy and name the connector with the following command referencing your config:

hasura3 connector create sendgrid:v1 --github-repo-url https://github.com/hasura/ndc-sendgrid/tree/main --volume ./sendgrid.connector.configuration.json:/config.json --env SERVICE_TOKEN_SECRET=MY-SERVICE-TOKEN

Monitor the deployment status by name:

hasura connector status sendgrid:v1

List your connector with its deployed URL:

hasura connector list

sendgrid:v1 https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app active

Usage

Include the connector URL in your Hasura V3 project metadata:

[ { "kind": "dataSource", "name": "sendgrid", "dataConnectorUrl": "https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app", "schema": {} } ... ]

Troubleshooting

Please [https://github.com/hasura/ndc-sendgrid/issues/new](submit a Github issue) if you encounter any problems!