All Connectors
SendGrid Native Data Connector
Connect to SendGrid v3 API and expose it to Hasura Cloud v3 project
About
Version
Released
September 14, 2023
Last Updated
September 16, 2023
Github Repo
Creator
Hasura, Inc
[email protected]

Overview

This connector uses the SendGrid v3 API to:

  • List email templates
  • Send emails

https://github.com/hasura/ndc-sendgrid/tree/main#sendgrid-connector

You will need the Hasura V3 CLI and Connector Plugin installed to use this connector.

Deployment

You will need to have a configuration file available with your sendgrid credentials in the following format:

> cat sendgrid.connector.configuration.json
{"version": 1, "sendgrid_api_key": "YOUR-API-KEY-HERE" }

Deploy and name the connector with the following command referencing your config:

hasura3 connector create sendgrid:v1 --github-repo-url https://github.com/hasura/ndc-sendgrid/tree/main --volume ./sendgrid.connector.configuration.json:/config.json --env SERVICE_TOKEN_SECRET=MY-SERVICE-TOKEN

Monitor the deployment status by name:

hasura connector status sendgrid:v1

List your connector with its deployed URL:

hasura connector list

sendgrid:v1 https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app active

Usage

Include the connector URL in your Hasura V3 project metadata:

[
  {
      "kind": "dataSource",
      "name": "sendgrid",
      "dataConnectorUrl": "https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app",
      "schema": {}
  }
  ...
]

Troubleshooting

Please [https://github.com/hasura/ndc-sendgrid/issues/new](submit a Github issue) if you encounter any problems!

Apply to get your data connector verified by Hasura

