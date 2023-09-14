Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

TypeScript (Deno) Connector
TypeScript (Deno) Connector
TypeScript (Deno) Connector
Connect to user-supplied typescript functions and expose them to Hasura Cloud v3 project
About
Version
Released
September 14, 2023
Last Updated
October 26, 2023
Github Repo
Creator
Hasura, Inc
[email protected]

Overview

The Typescript (Deno) Connector allows a running connector to be inferred from a Typescript file (optionally with dependencies) and interpreted by Deno.

github.com/hasura/ndc-typescript-deno

The connector runs in the following manner:

  • Dependencies are fetched
  • Inference is performed
  • The functions are served via the connector protocol

It assumes that dependencies are specified in accordance with Deno conventions.

Typescript Functions Format

Your functions should be organised into a directory with index.ts file acting as the entrypoint.

// ./functions/index.ts

import { Hash, encode } from "https://deno.land/x/[email protected]/mod.ts";

/**
 * Returns an MD5 hash of the given password
 *
 * @param pw - Password string
 * @returns The MD5 hash of the password string
 * @pure This function should only query data without making modifications
 */
export function make_password_hash(pw: string): string {
    return new Hash("md5").digest(encode(pw)).hex();
}
  • JSDoc comments and tags are exposed in the schema
  • Async, and normal functions are both supported
  • Only exported functions are exposed
  • Functions tagged with @pure annotations are exposed as functions
  • Those without @pure annotations are exposed as procedures
  • Optional parameters are supported
  • Exceptions can be thrown and will be reported to the user

Function Development

For the best user-experience you should develop your functions in the following manner:

An example session:

> tree
.
├── config.json
├── functions
    ├── index.ts
    └── schema.json

> cat config.json 
{
  "functions": "./functions/index.ts",
  "vendor": "./vendor",
  "preVendor": true,
  "schemaMode": "INFER",
  "schemaLocation": "./functions/schema.json"
}

> cat functions/index.ts 

export function hello(): string {
  return "hello world";
}

function foo() {
}

> deno run -A --watch --check https://deno.land/x/[email protected]/mod.ts serve --configuration ./config.json
Watcher Process started.
Check https://deno.land/x/[email protected]/mod.ts
Running Connector.start
Check file:///Users/me/hasura/ndc-typescript-deno/scratch/deno_land_test/functions/index.ts
Inferring schema with map location ./vendor
Vendoring dependencies: /Users/me/bin/binaries/deno vendor --output /Users/me/hasura/ndc-typescript-deno/scratch/deno_land_test/vendor --force /Users/me/hasura/ndc-typescript-deno/scratch/deno_land_test/functions/index.ts
Skipping non-exported function: foo
Writing schema to ./functions/schema.json
{"level":30,"time":1697018006809,"pid":89762,"hostname":"spaceship.local","msg":"Server listening at http://0.0.0.0:8100"}

Once your connector is running locally you can use the hasura3 tunnel commands to make it available to your cloud projects for testing.

If you are happy with its behaviour you can deploy your connector vis hasura3 connector commands.

Deployment

You will need:

  • V3 CLI (with a logged in session)
  • Connector Plugin
  • A connector configuration file
  • Secret service token (optional)

Your functions directory should be added as a volume to /functions

--volume ./my-functions:/functions

Create the connector:

hasura3 connector create my-cool-connector:v1 \
  --github-repo-url https://github.com/hasura/ndc-typescript-deno/tree/v0.9 \
  --config-file config.json \
  --volume ./functions:/functions \
  --env SERVICE_TOKEN_SECRET=MY-SERVICE-TOKEN

Monitor the deployment status by name:

hasura connector status my-cool-connector:v1

List your connector with its deployed URL:

hasura connector list
my-cool-connector:v1 https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app active

See the Typescript Deno SendGrid repository for an example of what a project structure that uses a connector could look like.

Usage

Include the connector URL in your Hasura V3 project metadata (hml format). Hasura cloud projects must also set a matching bearer token:

kind: DataConnector
version: v1
definition:
  name: sendgrid
  url:
    singleUrl: 'https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app'
  headers:
    Authorization:
      value: "Bearer SUPER_SECRET_TOKEN_XXX123"

While you can specify the token inline as above, it is recommended to use the Hasura secrets functionality for this purpose:

kind: DataConnector
version: v1
definition:
  name: sendgrid
  url:
    singleUrl: 'https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app'
  headers:
    Authorization:
      valueFromSecret: BEARER_TOKEN_SECRET

(NOTE: This will require that the secret includes the Bearer prefix.)

Troubleshooting

Please submit a Github issue if you encounter any problems!

