Overview

The Typescript (Deno) Connector allows a running connector to be inferred from a Typescript file (optionally with dependencies) and interpreted by Deno.

github.com/hasura/ndc-typescript-deno

The connector runs in the following manner:

Dependencies are fetched

Inference is performed

The functions are served via the connector protocol

It assumes that dependencies are specified in accordance with Deno conventions.

Typescript Functions Format

Your functions should be organised into a directory with index.ts file acting as the entrypoint.

// ./functions/index.ts import { Hash, encode } from "https://deno.land/x/[email protected]/mod.ts"; /** * Returns an MD5 hash of the given password * * @param pw - Password string * @returns The MD5 hash of the password string * @pure This function should only query data without making modifications */ export function make_password_hash(pw: string): string { return new Hash("md5").digest(encode(pw)).hex(); }

JSDoc comments and tags are exposed in the schema

Async, and normal functions are both supported

Only exported functions are exposed

Functions tagged with @pure annotations are exposed as functions

annotations are exposed as functions Those without @pure annotations are exposed as procedures

annotations are exposed as procedures Optional parameters are supported

Exceptions can be thrown and will be reported to the user

Function Development

For the best user-experience you should develop your functions in the following manner:

Have Deno installed

Have VSCode installed

Have the Deno VSCode extension installed

An example session:

> tree . ├── config.json ├── functions ├── index.ts └── schema.json > cat config.json { "functions": "./functions/index.ts", "vendor": "./vendor", "preVendor": true, "schemaMode": "INFER", "schemaLocation": "./functions/schema.json" } > cat functions/index.ts export function hello(): string { return "hello world"; } function foo() { } > deno run -A --watch --check https://deno.land/x/[email protected]/mod.ts serve --configuration ./config.json Watcher Process started. Check https://deno.land/x/[email protected]/mod.ts Running Connector.start Check file:///Users/me/hasura/ndc-typescript-deno/scratch/deno_land_test/functions/index.ts Inferring schema with map location ./vendor Vendoring dependencies: /Users/me/bin/binaries/deno vendor --output /Users/me/hasura/ndc-typescript-deno/scratch/deno_land_test/vendor --force /Users/me/hasura/ndc-typescript-deno/scratch/deno_land_test/functions/index.ts Skipping non-exported function: foo Writing schema to ./functions/schema.json {"level":30,"time":1697018006809,"pid":89762,"hostname":"spaceship.local","msg":"Server listening at http://0.0.0.0:8100"}

Once your connector is running locally you can use the hasura3 tunnel commands to make it available to your cloud projects for testing.

If you are happy with its behaviour you can deploy your connector vis hasura3 connector commands.

Deployment

You will need:

V3 CLI (with a logged in session)

Connector Plugin

A connector configuration file

Secret service token (optional)

Your functions directory should be added as a volume to /functions

--volume ./my-functions:/functions

Create the connector:

hasura3 connector create my-cool-connector:v1 \ --github-repo-url https://github.com/hasura/ndc-typescript-deno/tree/v0.9 \ --config-file config.json \ --volume ./functions:/functions \ --env SERVICE_TOKEN_SECRET=MY-SERVICE-TOKEN

Monitor the deployment status by name:

hasura connector status my-cool-connector:v1

List your connector with its deployed URL:

hasura connector list my-cool-connector:v1 https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app active

See the Typescript Deno SendGrid repository for an example of what a project structure that uses a connector could look like.

Usage

Include the connector URL in your Hasura V3 project metadata (hml format). Hasura cloud projects must also set a matching bearer token:

kind: DataConnector version: v1 definition: name: sendgrid url: singleUrl: 'https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app' headers: Authorization: value: "Bearer SUPER_SECRET_TOKEN_XXX123"

While you can specify the token inline as above, it is recommended to use the Hasura secrets functionality for this purpose:

kind: DataConnector version: v1 definition: name: sendgrid url: singleUrl: 'https://connector-9XXX7-hyc5v23h6a-ue.a.run.app' headers: Authorization: valueFromSecret: BEARER_TOKEN_SECRET

(NOTE: This will require that the secret includes the Bearer prefix.)

Troubleshooting

Please submit a Github issue if you encounter any problems!