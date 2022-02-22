A ecommerce schema example from the Hasura Super App.
To run the fullstack example please see the Github repository.
You'll need the following environment variables in your Hasura instance, for a real project you'd use your own admin/JWT secret.
NEXTJS_SERVER_URL: <Your nextjs URL>
HASURA_GRAPHQL_ADMIN_SECRET: <admin secret>
HASURA_GRAPHQL_JWT_SECRET: '<JWT secret>'
HASURA_GRAPHQL_UNAUTHORIZED_ROLE: anonymous
Open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.
hasura migrate apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default
hasura metadata apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL> --admin-secret <admin secret>
hasura seeds apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default