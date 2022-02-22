hasura-con-22

A ecommerce schema example from the Hasura Super App.

To run the fullstack example please see the Github repository.

Setting enviroment Variables

You'll need the following environment variables in your Hasura instance, for a real project you'd use your own admin/JWT secret.

NEXTJS_SERVER_URL: <Your nextjs URL>
HASURA_GRAPHQL_ADMIN_SECRET: <admin secret>
HASURA_GRAPHQL_JWT_SECRET: '<JWT secret>'
HASURA_GRAPHQL_UNAUTHORIZED_ROLE: anonymous

Importing the data schema

Open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.

hasura migrate apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default

hasura metadata apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL> --admin-secret <admin secret>

hasura seeds apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default
SPECS
Released: April 13, 2022
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Sample Data Models
