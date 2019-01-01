Hasura Data Hub

Remote Schemas and Database Schemas

Contentful

Contentful is an API First CMS to build digital products.

Fauna

Fauna is a serverless cloud database for modern applications.

GraphCMS

GraphCMS is the Headless CMS allowing you to build digital experiences the way you envisioned them

Open API (IBM)

Translate APIs described by OpenAPI Specifications (OAS) or Swagger into GraphQL.

GraphQL Mesh

GraphQL Mesh allows you to use GraphQL query language to access data in remote APIs that don't run GraphQL

Coming soon Dgraph Dgraph is a native GraphQL graph database that is built to be distributed.

Coming soon Neo4j Neo4j is a native graph database platform

Coming soon Strapi Strapi is an open-source Headless CMS

Coming soon Prismic Prismic is a Content Management System, a tool for editing online content

Coming soon OneGraph OneGraph is single GraphQL endpoint that brings together all your SaaS APIs

Coming soon Github Use GitHub GraphQL API to create precise and flexible queries for the data

Coming soon GitLab Gitlab's GraphQL API is the primary way to interact programatically with GitLab.

Coming soon Shopify Shopify is an E-Commerce Platform that helps you to Sell Online, on Facebook, or in person

Coming soon Adobe Commerce (Magento) Create engaging, shoppable experiences with Adobe Commerce

Coming soon Sanity Sanity.io is the unified content platform that powers better digital experiences

Views: Group By & Aggregate

Views can be used to expose the results of a custom query as a virtual table. This example demonstrates grouping by a column and aggregating.

Functions: Multiple Column Text Search

Custom functions are ideal solutions for retrieving some derived data based on some custom business logic that requires user input to be calculated. This is an example of using a custom function to create a text search across multiple columns.

Enum: Reference Table

Using foreign-key references to a single-column table allows us to represents an enum using ordinary relational database concepts using Hasura.

Relationships - One-to-One

A one-to-one relationship between two tables can be established via a unique foreign key constraint and tracked using Hasura.

Relationships - One-to-Many

A one-to-many relationship between two tables can be established via a unique foreign key constraint and tracked using Hasura.

Relationships - Many-to-Many

A many-to-many relationship between two tables can be established by creating a table typically called a bridge/junction/join table and adding foreign-key constraints from it to the original tables. These are then tracked using Hasura.

Permissions: Row-Level (Basic)

Row-level permissions can be set based on a user's role or any session variables.

Permissions: Column-Level Filtering

Column-level permissions determine access to columns that are accessible by the user's role.

Functions: Fuzzy-Match Search

Custom functions are ideal solutions for retrieving some derived data based on some custom business logic that requires user input to be calculated. This is an example of a fuzzy-match search function across multiple columns.

Functions: PostGIS

Fetching landmark data using the popular spacial database PostGIS extension.

Functions: Accessing Session Variables

Create a function with an argument for session variables and track it using your Hasura API.

Data Model: E-Commerce Backend

A fully-functioning e-commerce backend built with your Hasura API.