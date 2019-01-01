HasuraCon'21, our annual user conference, is happening on June 23rd & 24th. Register Now
RESOURCES
Hasura Data Hub
Explore data sources from a native GraphQL API, database schemas to custom code contributed by the community.
Submit new integration
Remote Schemas
All
Databases
CMS
Ecommerce
REST API
Data Services
Auth
Files
Core Concepts
Intermediate Implementations
Sample Data Models
All
Databases
CMS
Ecommerce
REST API
Data Services
Auth
Files
Database Schemas
Core Concepts
Intermediate Implementations
Sample Data Models
Remote Schemas and Database Schemas
Contentful
Contentful is an API First CMS to build digital products.
Fauna
Fauna is a serverless cloud database for modern applications.
GraphCMS
GraphCMS is the Headless CMS allowing you to build digital experiences the way you envisioned them
Open API (IBM)
Translate APIs described by OpenAPI Specifications (OAS) or Swagger into GraphQL.
GraphQL Mesh
GraphQL Mesh allows you to use GraphQL query language to access data in remote APIs that don't run GraphQL
Coming soon
Dgraph
Dgraph is a native GraphQL graph database that is built to be distributed.
Coming soon
Neo4j
Neo4j is a native graph database platform
Coming soon
Strapi
Strapi is an open-source Headless CMS
Coming soon
Prismic
Prismic is a Content Management System, a tool for editing online content
Coming soon
OneGraph
OneGraph is single GraphQL endpoint that brings together all your SaaS APIs
Coming soon
Github
Use GitHub GraphQL API to create precise and flexible queries for the data
Coming soon
GitLab
Gitlab's GraphQL API is the primary way to interact programatically with GitLab.
Coming soon
Shopify
Shopify is an E-Commerce Platform that helps you to Sell Online, on Facebook, or in person
Coming soon
Adobe Commerce (Magento)
Create engaging, shoppable experiences with Adobe Commerce
Coming soon
Sanity
Sanity.io is the unified content platform that powers better digital experiences
Views: Group By & Aggregate
Views can be used to expose the results of a custom query as a virtual table. This example demonstrates grouping by a column and aggregating.
Functions: Multiple Column Text Search
Custom functions are ideal solutions for retrieving some derived data based on some custom business logic that requires user input to be calculated. This is an example of using a custom function to create a text search across multiple columns.
Enum: Reference Table
Using foreign-key references to a single-column table allows us to represents an enum using ordinary relational database concepts using Hasura.
Relationships - One-to-One
A one-to-one relationship between two tables can be established via a unique foreign key constraint and tracked using Hasura.
Relationships - One-to-Many
A one-to-many relationship between two tables can be established via a unique foreign key constraint and tracked using Hasura.
Relationships - Many-to-Many
A many-to-many relationship between two tables can be established by creating a table typically called a bridge/junction/join table and adding foreign-key constraints from it to the original tables. These are then tracked using Hasura.
Permissions: Row-Level (Basic)
Row-level permissions can be set based on a user's role or any session variables.
Permissions: Column-Level Filtering
Column-level permissions determine access to columns that are accessible by the user's role.
Functions: Fuzzy-Match Search
Custom functions are ideal solutions for retrieving some derived data based on some custom business logic that requires user input to be calculated. This is an example of a fuzzy-match search function across multiple columns.
Functions: PostGIS
Fetching landmark data using the popular spacial database PostGIS extension.
Functions: Accessing Session Variables
Create a function with an argument for session variables and track it using your Hasura API.
Data Model: E-Commerce Backend
A fully-functioning e-commerce backend built with your Hasura API.
