Auth0 is an identify platform for adding user authentication easily to apps.
In this integration, we are making use of Auth0's update profile REST API by defining a GraphQL mutation and mapping the input argument to the Auth0 payload.
For example, the equivalent REST API would look like the following:
curl --request PATCH \
--url 'https://crossliftspro.auth0.com/api/v2/users/auth0|5c4acd40a5a4833f69d6bc45' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer <token>' \
--header 'content-type: application/json' \
--data '{"user_metadata": {"picture": "https://example.com/some-image.png"}}'
The GraphQL mutation would look something like:
mutation MyMutation {
updateProfilePic(picture_url: "some-url.jpg") {
email
name
user_id
app_metadata
created_at
email_verified
identities
last_ip
last_login
logins_count
nickname
picture
updated_at
user_metadata
}
}
You can pick and choose which fields to get back in the response based on the requirement.
You'll need the following environment variables.
AUTH0_DOMAIN: "crossliftspro.auth0.com"
AUTH0_AUTH_TOKEN: "Bearer xxxxx"
If you are using Docker you can provide these environment variables along with the rest of your Hasura configuration information.
Find your Auth0 Domain from the basic settings of the dashboard
Importing actions and events into Hasura apply one or more actions. Actions based on request configurations and will need metadata to be applied. Events need underlying table structure to trigger the events.
Steps required for this integration:
To apply metadata into your project. You will need:
/hasura.
More information about Hasura CLI can be found in the documentation.