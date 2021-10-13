Auth0 Action Transform for Hasura

Auth0 is an identify platform for adding user authentication easily to apps.

In this integration, we are making use of Auth0's update profile REST API by defining a GraphQL mutation and mapping the input argument to the Auth0 payload.

For example, the equivalent REST API would look like the following:

curl --request PATCH \ --url 'https://crossliftspro.auth0.com/api/v2/users/auth0|5c4acd40a5a4833f69d6bc45' \ --header 'authorization: Bearer <token>' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data '{"user_metadata": {"picture": "https://example.com/some-image.png"}}'

The GraphQL mutation would look something like:

mutation MyMutation { updateProfilePic(picture_url: "some-url.jpg") { email name user_id app_metadata created_at email_verified identities last_ip last_login logins_count nickname picture updated_at user_metadata } }

You can pick and choose which fields to get back in the response based on the requirement.

Configuring an Action Transform

You'll need the following environment variables.

AUTH0_DOMAIN: "crossliftspro.auth0.com" AUTH0_AUTH_TOKEN: "Bearer xxxxx"

If you are using Docker you can provide these environment variables along with the rest of your Hasura configuration information.

Find your Auth0 Domain from the basic settings of the dashboard

Importing an Action Transform

Importing actions and events into Hasura apply one or more actions. Actions based on request configurations and will need metadata to be applied. Events need underlying table structure to trigger the events.

Steps required for this integration:

Metadata Apply

To apply metadata into your project. You will need:

The Hasura CLI installed. Run "hasura metadata apply" from the root folder of your Hasura metadata project. In this project, you can find that folder under /hasura .

More information about Hasura CLI can be found in the documentation.