contentful-hasura-remote-schema

Contentful is an API First CMS to build Digital products. It offers a GraphQL API which can be joined with Hasura using Remote Schema.

Adding Contentful as Remote Schema

Get the GraphQL Content API Endpoint in the following format:

https://graphql.contentful.com/content/v1/spaces/<space-id>

And replace <space-id> with the appropriate value.

In Contentful dashboard, click on Settings . Under Space Settings click on API keys . Copy the Space ID and paste in the above endpoint.

. Under click on . Copy the Space ID and paste in the above endpoint. Now copy Content Delivery API - access token and use it in Authorization headers like below:

Authorization: Bearer <access_token>