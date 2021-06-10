HasuraCon'21, our annual user conference, is happening on June 23rd & 24th. Register Now
Contentful

contentful-hasura-remote-schema

Contentful is an API First CMS to build Digital products. It offers a GraphQL API which can be joined with Hasura using Remote Schema.

Adding Contentful as Remote Schema

  • Get the GraphQL Content API Endpoint in the following format:
https://graphql.contentful.com/content/v1/spaces/<space-id>

And replace <space-id> with the appropriate value.

  • In Contentful dashboard, click on Settings. Under Space Settings click on API keys. Copy the Space ID and paste in the above endpoint.
  • Now copy Content Delivery API - access token and use it in Authorization headers like below:
Authorization: Bearer <access_token>
  • In Hasura Console, head to Remote Schemas and enter GraphQL Server URL with the above contentful endpoint. Under Additional Headers, enter the Authorization header with the access_token as mentioned above.
Released: June 10, 2021
Developed by: Contentful
Category: CMS
Contentful GraphQL API Docs
