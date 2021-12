Views: Group By & Aggregate

Views can be used to expose the results of a custom query as a virtual table. This example demonstrates grouping by a column and aggregating.

Functions: Multiple Column Text Search

Custom functions are ideal solutions for retrieving some derived data based on some custom business logic that requires user input to be calculated. This is an example of using a custom function to create a text search across multiple columns.

Enum: Reference Table

Using foreign-key references to a single-column table allows us to represents an enum using ordinary relational database concepts using Hasura.

Relationships: One-to-One

A one-to-one relationship between two tables can be established via a unique foreign key constraint and tracked using Hasura.

Relationships: One-to-Many

A one-to-many relationship between two tables can be established via a unique foreign key constraint and tracked using Hasura.

Relationships: Many-to-Many

A many-to-many relationship, established by creating a table & adding foreign-key constraints from it to the original tables, can be tracked using Hasura.

Permissions: Row-Level (Basic)

Row-level permissions can be set based on a user's role or any session variables.

Permissions: Column-Level Filtering

Column-level permissions determine access to columns that are accessible by the user's role.

Functions: Fuzzy-Match Search

This is an example of a fuzzy-match search function across multiple columns. This schema is installable through Hasura Console.

Functions: Accessing Session Variables

Create a function with an argument for session variables and track it using your Hasura API.

Data Model: Location Tracking

A fully-functioning location tracking model to build a realtime GraphQL API