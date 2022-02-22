Building a Music Playlist App with Gatsby, Contentful and Hasura Remote Joins.
Read the blog post for step-by-step directions.
You'll need the following environment variables in your Hasura instance.
CONTENTFUL_GRAPHQL_URL: https://graphql.contentful.com/blog/content/v1/spaces/<space-id>
CONTENTFUL_API_TOKEN: Bearer <access_token>
Open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.
hasura migrate apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default
hasura metadata apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL> --admin-secret <admin secret>