Regenerate Next.js Pages On-demand (ISR) with Hasura Table Events.

Read the blog post for step-by-step directions.

Setting Hasura enviroment

You'll need the following environment variable in your Hasura instance.

SECRET_TOKEN: <a random string you come up with> NEXTJS_REVALIDATE_URL: <Your nextjs api route>

Importing the data schema

Open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.