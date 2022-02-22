hasura-con-22

Build a Collaborative Realtime Todo App Backend Using Hasura GraphQL.

Read the blog post for step-by-step directions.

Setting Hasura enviroment Variables

You'll need the following environment variables in your Hasura instance.

HASURA_GRAPHQL_JWT_SECRET: <HASURA_GRAPHQL_JWT_SECRET generated in blog post>
HASURA_GRAPHQL_JWT_SECRET: <secure secret phrase>

Importing the data schema

Open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.

hasura migrate apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default

hasura metadata apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL> --admin-secret <admin secret>
SPECS
Released: April 21, 2022
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Sample Data Models
RELEVANT LINKS
External linkBuild a real-time to-do app backend with GraphQL APIs, secured using JSON Web Tokens
External linkGithub Repository
