A sample data schema based off the Sakila example database.
The Sakila database is a nicely normalised database modelling a DVD rental store.
Open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.
hasura migrate apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default
hasura metadata apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL> --admin-secret <admin secret>
hasura seeds apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default