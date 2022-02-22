Push notifications using Hasura Event Triggers and FCM.
Read the Github readme for step-by-step directions.
You'll need the following environment variable in your Hasura instance.
CLOUD_FUNCTION_URL: <Cloud Function URL>
Open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.
hasura migrate apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default
hasura metadata apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL> --admin-secret <admin secret>