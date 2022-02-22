hasura-con-22

Data Hub / Data Models & Authorization / Push Notifications

Push notifications using Hasura Event Triggers and FCM.

Read the Github readme for step-by-step directions.

Setting Hasura enviroment Variables

You'll need the following environment variable in your Hasura instance.

CLOUD_FUNCTION_URL: <Cloud Function URL>

Importing the data schema

Open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.

hasura migrate apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default

hasura metadata apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL> --admin-secret <admin secret>
SPECS
Released: April 21, 2022
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Sample Data Models
RELEVANT LINKS
External linkGithub Repository
