Building a WhatsApp Clone with GraphQL, React Hooks and TypeScript.
Read the blog post for step-by-step directions.
You'll need the following environment variable in your Hasura instance.
HASURA_GRAPHQL_JWT_SECRET: <JWT config>
Open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.
hasura migrate apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL if applicable> --admin-secret <admin secret> --database-name default
hasura metadata apply --endpoint <Remote Hasura URL> --admin-secret <admin secret>