👋Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
>
Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
>
Data Hub / Data Models & Authorization / Functions: Fuzzy-Match Search

Functions: Fuzzy-Match Search

Custom functions are ideal solutions for retrieving some derived data based on some custom business logic that requires user input to be calculated. This is an example of a fuzzy-match search function across multiple columns.

This example will look at a street address text search with support for misspelled queries.

  • This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
  • The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/template-gallery/tree/main/postgres/functions-fuzzy-match-search
  • The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/ddl-constraints.html
SPECS
Released: June 16, 2021
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Intermediate Implementations
RELEVANT LINKS
External linkSchema Sharing: Functions - Fuzzy-Match Search
External linkDocumentation: Functions - Fuzzy-Match Search
Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.
News letter