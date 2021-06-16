Functions: Fuzzy-Match Search
Custom functions are ideal solutions for retrieving some derived data based on some custom business logic that requires user input to be calculated. This is an example of a fuzzy-match search function across multiple columns.
This example will look at a street address text search with support for misspelled queries.
- This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
- The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/template-gallery/tree/main/postgres/functions-fuzzy-match-search
- The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/ddl-constraints.html