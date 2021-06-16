Functions: Accessing Session Variables
Create a function with an argument for session variables and track it using your Hasura API.
This example will look at creating a function to access your current user's ID from a custom function to demonstrate how to access your current session's variables.
- This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
- The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/template-gallery/tree/main/postgres/functions-session-variables
- The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/databases/postgres/schema/custom-functions.html#accessing-hasura-session-variables-in-custom-functions