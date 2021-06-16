👋Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
>
Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
>
Data Hub / Data Models & Authorization / Functions: Multiple Column Text Search

Functions: Multiple Column Text Search

Custom functions are ideal solutions for retrieving some derived data based on some custom business logic that requires user input to be calculated.

In this schema example, we'll be creating a text search function which executes a like-based search across several columns, returning the results.

  • This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
  • The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/template-gallery/tree/main/postgres/functions-multiple-column-search
  • The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/databases/postgres/schema/custom-functions.html#example-text-search-functions
SPECS
Released: June 16, 2021
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Core Concepts
RELEVANT LINKS
External linkSchema Sharing: Functions - Multiple Column Text Search
External linkDocumentation: Functions - Multiple Column Text Search
Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.
News letter