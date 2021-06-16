Permissions: Column-Level Permissions
Column-level permissions determine access to columns that are accessible by the user's role.
In this example, the role
author role is restricted from seeing a hidden
editor_notes column in the database.
Note: To test this user role, try entering a
x-hasura-user-role entry when using your GraphiQL editor in the API tab.
- This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
- The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/template-gallery/tree/main/postgres/permissions-column-level
- The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/auth/authorization/permission-rules.html#column-level-permissions