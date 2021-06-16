👋Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
>
Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
>
Data Hub / Data Models & Authorization / Permissions: Column-Level Filtering

Permissions: Column-Level Permissions

Column-level permissions determine access to columns that are accessible by the user's role.

In this example, the role author role is restricted from seeing a hidden editor_notes column in the database.

Note: To test this user role, try entering a x-hasura-user-role entry when using your GraphiQL editor in the API tab.

ERD Diagram

  • This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
  • The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/template-gallery/tree/main/postgres/permissions-column-level
  • The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/auth/authorization/permission-rules.html#column-level-permissions
SPECS
Released: June 16, 2021
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Core Concepts
RELEVANT LINKS
External linkSchema Sharing: Permissions - Column-Level Filtering
External linkDocumentation: Permissions - Column-Level Filtering
Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.
News letter