👋Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
>
Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
>
Data Hub / Data Models & Authorization / Permissions: Row-Level (Basic)

Permissions: Row-Level Permissions (Basic)

Row-level permissions can be set based on a user's role or any session variables.

In this example, we'll be creating a permission structure where user's will only be able to view their sent chats, or chats where they are the recipient of.

Note: To test this user role, try entering a x-hasura-user-id entry when using your GraphiQL editor in the API tab.

ERD Diagram

  • This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
  • The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/template-gallery/tree/main/postgres/permissions-row-level-basic
  • The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/auth/authorization/roles-variables.html
SPECS
Released: June 16, 2021
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Core Concepts
RELEVANT LINKS
External linkSchema Sharing: Permissions: Row-Level (Basic)
External linkDocumentation: Permissions: Row-Level (Basic)
Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.
News letter