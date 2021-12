Relationships: Many-to-Many

A many-to-many relationship between two tables can be established by creating a table typically called a bridge/junction/join table and adding foreign-key constraints from it to the original tables. These are then tracked using Hasura.

In this example, we'll be creating tables for article and tag , and then a bridge table names article_tag .

These two tables are related via a many-to-many relationship. i.e:

an article can have many tags

can have many a tag can have many articles