Data Hub / Data Models & Authorization / Relationships: One-to-Many

Relationships: One-to-Many

A one-to-many relationship between two tables can be established via a foreign key constraint and tracked using Hasura.

In this example, we'll be creating tables for author and passport

These two tables are related via a one-to-many relationship. i.e:

  • an author can have many articles
  • an article has one author

ERD Diagram

  • This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
  • The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/template-gallery/tree/main/postgres/relationships-one-to-many
  • The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/guides/data-modelling/one-to-many.html
SPECS
Released: June 16, 2021
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Core Concepts
RELEVANT LINKS
External linkSchema Sharing: Relationships - One-to-Many
External linkDocumentation: Relationships - One-to-Many
