Relationships: One-to-Many
A one-to-many relationship between two tables can be established via a foreign key constraint and tracked using Hasura.
In this example, we'll be creating tables for
author and
passport
These two tables are related via a one-to-many relationship. i.e:
- an
author can have many
articles
- an
article has one
author
- This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
- The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/template-gallery/tree/main/postgres/relationships-one-to-many
- The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/guides/data-modelling/one-to-many.html