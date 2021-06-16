👋Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
>
Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
>
Data Hub / Data Models & Authorization / Views: Group By & Aggregate

Views: Group-By and Aggregate

Views can be used to expose the results of a custom query as a virtual table.

Sometimes we might want to fetch some data derived by aggregating (avg, min, max, etc.) over a group of rows in a table.

This view will fetch the average article rating for each author across two tables.

ERD Diagram

  • This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
  • The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/template-gallery/tree/main/postgres/views-group-aggregate
  • The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/databases/postgres/schema/views.html#example-group-by-and-then-aggregate
SPECS
Released: June 16, 2021
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Core Concepts
RELEVANT LINKS
External linkSchema Sharing: Views - Group By & Aggregate
External linkDocumentation: Views
Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.
News letter