Sendgrid is a platform for sending transactional and marketing emails.
In this example, we are making use of Sendgrid's REST API to send email.
We are making use of this endpoint:
https://api.sendgrid.com/v3/mail/send
You'll need the following environment variables.
SENDGRID_API_KEY: "Bearer xxxxxx"
If you are using Docker you can provide these environment variables along with the rest of your Hasura configuration information.
Check out Sendgrid dashboard on creating an API key
Importing actions and events into Hasura apply one or more actions. Actions based on request configurations and will need metadata to be applied. Events need underlying table structure to trigger the events.
Steps required for this integration:
To apply metadata into your project. You will need:
More information about Hasura CLI can be found in the documentation.
Once metadata is applied, you will apply the database migrations.
hasura migrate apply
For the migration changes to reflect, we will execute the metadata reload command.
hasura metadata reload