openapi-swagger-remote-schema

openapi-to-graphql translates APIs described by OpenAPI Specifications (OAS) or Swagger into GraphQL. This server uses that package as a dependency to convert OAS to GraphQL.

Deploy with Glitch

Click the following button to edit on glitch Change the OpenAPI spec in the openapi.json file, as necessary.

Adding OpenAPI/Swagger as Remote Schema

To be able to query OpenAPI/Swagger data via Hasura, it needs to be added as a Remote Schema using the Hasura Console.

Running Locally