Contentful

Contentful is an API First CMS to build digital products. It offers a GraphQL API that can be joined with Hasura using Remote Schema.

GraphCMS

GraphCMS is a headless CMS allowing you to build digital experiences the way you envisioned them and connects to Hasura using Remote Schema.

Open API (IBM)

openapi-to-graphql translates APIs described by OpenAPI Specifications (OAS) or Swagger into GraphQL. Query OpenAPI/Swagger data via Hasura.

GraphQL Mesh

GraphQL Mesh lets you use GraphQL to access data in remote APIs. Learn how to create a Data Graph with GraphQL Mesh & Hasura Remote Joins.

Coming soon Strapi Strapi is an open-source Headless CMS

Coming soon OneGraph OneGraph is single GraphQL endpoint that brings together all your SaaS APIs

Coming soon Github Use GitHub GraphQL API to create precise and flexible queries for the data

Coming soon GitLab Gitlab's GraphQL API is the primary way to interact programatically with GitLab.

Coming soon Shopify Shopify is an E-Commerce Platform that helps you to Sell Online, on Facebook, or in person

Coming soon Adobe Commerce (Magento) Create engaging, shoppable experiences with Adobe Commerce