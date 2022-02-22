hasura-con-22

Drupal GraphQL API

Drupal is a content management system written in PHP that it's free and open-source.

Add Drupal as Remote Schema

Before adding Drupal as a remote schema, you need to enable and configure GraphQL in your Drupal project. Check the drupal-graphql documentation to learn how to do it.

After enabling and configuring GraphQL for your Drupal project, your GrahpQL endpoint should be - <project-URL>/graphql.

Go to your project's console in Hasura and then to the "REMOTE SCHEMAS" page. Once there:

  • choose a name for the remote schema
  • add the GraphQL URL

Save it by clicking the "Add Remote Schema" button and you are done!

SPECS
Released: March 23, 2022
Developed by: Drupal
Category: CMS
RELEVANT LINKS
External linkDrupal GraphQL Documentation
