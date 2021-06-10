GitLab GraphQL API

GitLab is DevOps software that combines the ability to develop, secure, and operate software in a single application. It offers a GraphQL API which we can join with Hasura using Remote Schemas.
Create a Gitlab personal access token, for this example we'll give it the read_api scope.
Add the token as an environment variable in Hasura in the form of
bearer <your personal access token>
In the Hasura Console, go to Remote Schemas and add the Gitlab API
https://gitlab.com/api/graphql
Authorization header from the environment variable you created earlier
Test by querying the token user
{
currentUser {
name
}
}