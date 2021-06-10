hasura-con-22

Catch the HasuraCon’22 Recordings

Check out our product announcements from HasuraCon’22

Data Hub / Remote Schemas / GitLab

GitLab GraphQL API

Gitlab

GitLab is DevOps software that combines the ability to develop, secure, and operate software in a single application. It offers a GraphQL API which we can join with Hasura using Remote Schemas.

Adding Gitlab as a Remote Schema

  1. Create a Gitlab personal access token, for this example we'll give it the read_api scope.

  2. Add the token as an environment variable in Hasura in the form of bearer <your personal access token>

  3. In the Hasura Console, go to Remote Schemas and add the Gitlab API

    • The GraphQL Server URL is https://gitlab.com/api/graphql
    • Add the Authorization header from the environment variable you created earlier

  4. Test by querying the token user

    {
  currentUser {
    name
  }
}
SPECS
Released: June 10, 2021
Developed by: GitLab
Category: Data Services
RELEVANT LINKS
External linkGitLab GraphQL API
Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.
Loading...
News letter