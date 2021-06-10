Shopify is an e-commerce platform that allows you to start and run an online store.

Setup the Shopify GraphQL API

Shopify does not come with a GraphQL API by default. You have to install and configure it manually.

Go to https://<your-store-name>.myshopify.com/admin/apps Click on Develop apps Click on Allow custom app development On the next page, press the same button again Click on Create an app Choose a name such as "graphql-api" Go to API credentials and configure your Admin/Storefront API scopes After that, go again to API Credentials and click on Install app A new pop-up appears - click on Install again You will get the Admin API access token , which you need to copy and save somewhere safe

Now it's time to add your Shopify store to Hasura as a remote schema.

Adding Shopify as Remote Schema

Head over to the Hasura Console, go to the “Remote Schemas” page and click on the “Add” button.

Give your Remote Schema a name Add the GraphQL endpoint - https://<your-store-name>.myshopify.com/admin/api/2022-01/graphql.json Set the Content-Type header to application/graphql Set the X-Shopify-Access-Token header Click on “Add Remote Schema”

After that, you can run queries and mutations on your Shopify shop.