Stateset is the Serverless Operations Platform for direct-to-consumer merchants.
Stateset projects come with a GraphQL API by default. After creating the Stateset project, you need to deploy the GraphQL API manually.
You can deploy the API only by signing up on stateset.io/signup.
Upon SignUp at https://stateset.io/signup you will receive an email with your Stateset backend URL and Stateset Admin Secret.
https://<your-project-name>.stateset.app/v1/graphql
It’s important to note that all data is accessible only to authenticated users. There are two ways to access data:
You will need this Stateset Admin Secret Key to access the Stateset GraphQL API.
Now go to the Hasura Project Console, head to Remote Schemas, and enter the GraphQL Server URL you copied from the API Playground.
Select the 'Forward all headers from client' option
Under Additional Headers,
Enter the header name as
Authorization and in
value use the following:
Authorization: Bearer <your-Stateset-API-Token>
or
x-hasura-admin-secret: Bearer <Stateset Admin Secret>
Add Remote Schema button to add the remote schema, that's it!
See the image above for reference.
Save it and you are done!